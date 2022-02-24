Defense Ministry: Russian military ship in the Black Sea, close to Romania’s economic zone, reroutes or stops commercial ships heading to Ukraine

A Russian military ship in the Black Sea, close to Romania’s exclusive economic zone, is rerouting or stopping commercial ships heading towards Ukrainian ports, the National Defense Ministry (MApN) said.

The ship is found in international waters, at the northern limit of Romania’s exclusive economic zone, outside of it, the ministry said.

At the same time, MApN said it does not confirm information regarding a potential Russian aggression in the area of the Serpents Island.



(Photo: Chernetskaya/ Dreamstime)

