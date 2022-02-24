Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

Politics

Defense Ministry: Russian military ship in the Black Sea, close to Romania’s economic zone, reroutes or stops commercial ships heading to Ukraine

24 February 2022
A Russian military ship in the Black Sea, close to Romania’s exclusive economic zone, is rerouting or stopping commercial ships heading towards Ukrainian ports, the National Defense Ministry (MApN) said.

The ship is found in international waters, at the northern limit of Romania’s exclusive economic zone, outside of it, the ministry said.

At the same time, MApN said it does not confirm information regarding a potential Russian aggression in the area of the Serpents Island.
 

(Photo: Chernetskaya/ Dreamstime)

