Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 02/23/2022 - 10:32
Politics

Romania can receive 500,000 refugees from Ukraine, defence minister says

23 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania can take in more than 500,000 potential refugees from Ukraine in case Russia invades the country, defence minister Vasile Dincu said. According to him, several areas along the border can shelter refugees if needed.

"There are several estimates, but we could receive over 500,000 refugees, this is the number for which we have prepared together with the Ministry of the Interior and other subordinate institutions. […] There are several places. There is a plan for all major cities, there are areas for this along the border," Dincu said, according to Economica.net.

The minister also said that the country is not expecting a major influx of refugees, but "one never knows." Romania saw few Ukrainian refugees in 2014 after Russia annexed Crimea, as most of them went to Poland.

In the same context, Romania is also ready to extract its citizens from Ukraine if necessary. However, Vasile Dincu added that, as far as he knows, no such requests have been made so far.

The Romanian minister also stated that there are conditions for an armed conflict but also "hopes for a de-escalation in the region." "Let's hope diplomats, not the military, will keep talking," he said.

Vasile Dincu also urged the population to remain calm as, even if a conflict in Ukraine would affect the entire region, "there will be no war on our territory."

There are six refugee centres in Romania, in Bucharest and the counties of Timiș, Maramureș, Suceava, Giurgiu and Galați, according to Hotnews.ro. Last year, they reached an occupancy rate of 70%, given that the influx of migrants and, implicitly, the number of asylum seekers increased by more than 50% compared to 2020 and almost four times compared to the year before.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Virgil Simonescu)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 02/22/2022 - 08:13
22 February 2022
Politics
Romania condemns Russia for recognizing separatist regions of Ukraine
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 02/23/2022 - 10:32
Politics

Romania can receive 500,000 refugees from Ukraine, defence minister says

23 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania can take in more than 500,000 potential refugees from Ukraine in case Russia invades the country, defence minister Vasile Dincu said. According to him, several areas along the border can shelter refugees if needed.

"There are several estimates, but we could receive over 500,000 refugees, this is the number for which we have prepared together with the Ministry of the Interior and other subordinate institutions. […] There are several places. There is a plan for all major cities, there are areas for this along the border," Dincu said, according to Economica.net.

The minister also said that the country is not expecting a major influx of refugees, but "one never knows." Romania saw few Ukrainian refugees in 2014 after Russia annexed Crimea, as most of them went to Poland.

In the same context, Romania is also ready to extract its citizens from Ukraine if necessary. However, Vasile Dincu added that, as far as he knows, no such requests have been made so far.

The Romanian minister also stated that there are conditions for an armed conflict but also "hopes for a de-escalation in the region." "Let's hope diplomats, not the military, will keep talking," he said.

Vasile Dincu also urged the population to remain calm as, even if a conflict in Ukraine would affect the entire region, "there will be no war on our territory."

There are six refugee centres in Romania, in Bucharest and the counties of Timiș, Maramureș, Suceava, Giurgiu and Galați, according to Hotnews.ro. Last year, they reached an occupancy rate of 70%, given that the influx of migrants and, implicitly, the number of asylum seekers increased by more than 50% compared to 2020 and almost four times compared to the year before.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Virgil Simonescu)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 02/22/2022 - 08:13
22 February 2022
Politics
Romania condemns Russia for recognizing separatist regions of Ukraine
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks