Andrew and Tristan Tate depart Romania again, head for Dubai

On Tuesday, April 1, controversial brothers and influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate left for Dubai after meeting with DIICOT prosecutors.

Before they departed, the brothers mentioned that they would return to Romania within the legal period of two months, in accordance with the obligations of judicial control.

"On April 1, 2025, Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate left Bucharest for Dubai on a private jet. Both Andrew and Tristan wish to reaffirm their respect for the Romanian judicial system and their commitment to the principles of a fair trial, principles they have consistently upheld throughout the investigations," their representatives stated, cited by News.ro.

A Boeing 737-700NG in Boeing Business Jet configuration, operated by Air X Charter, took off from Henri Coandă International Airport in Bucharest, bound for Dubai. The Tate brothers posted images on X from aboard the luxurious aircraft.

The trip comes after a decision on March 31, according to which Andrew and Tristan Tate had all their vehicles returned to them following a favorable ruling by the Bucharest Tribunal. By the end of the week, they will receive back 14 cars. The value of the luxury vehicles amounts to several million euros, with just one of them costing over EUR 400,000.

The two had already recovered some of their cars last year because they are not the actual owners of the million-euro vehicles. A company from the United Kingdom claims to own the cars and to have rented them to the influencers.

Andrew Tate, along with his brother Tristan and two female suspects from Romania, was indicted on charges of human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, accusations they have denied.

Judicial documents published by investigators showed that the Tate brothers accumulated millions of euros and acquired expensive assets and properties through their businesses, which included producing adult content and offering online self-education courses.

The Tate brothers were first arrested in December 2022 and spent several months in prison before being placed under house arrest, a measure that was later lifted.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Pana Tudor)