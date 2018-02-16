Romania leads Europe for increase in new car registrations in January

Romania’s car market went up 66.4% in January, with some 12,000 new cars registered, the highest growth rate in Europe, according to the European Carmakers Association ACEA.

The European market too grew twice as fast in January than throughout the whole 2017: 6.8% up in January, after 3.3% increase in 2017. After Romania, the second-highest growth came from Spain, 20.3%, followed by Germany – 11.6%, Italy – 3.4% and France – 2.5%. UK was the only market on a downwards trend, for the tenth month in a row.

January is usually a good month for car sales, as people decide for a purchase after putting off such acquisitions at the end of the previous year.

Romanian brand Dacia, owned by French Renault, saw its car registrations boost by 17.2% in Europe, to almost 39,000 units.

