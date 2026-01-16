Romania’s Neptun Deep project may not be covered by NATO security guarantee, army chief says

The Neptun Deep project in the Black Sea, which will likely turn Romania into the largest exporter of natural gas in the European Union, may not be covered by NATO security guarantees because it is located in the country’s exclusive economic zone, according to army chief general Gheorghiță Vlad.

The project consists of ten drilling wells located 160 kilometers from the shore. According to the general, this area might not fall under the scope of NATO’s Article Five. If this is the case, Romania may not benefit from allied assistance in case of "interference," he added.

"The Exclusive Economic Zone is not covered by NATO's Article 5. There is a risk of interference in our area," the general said in a discussion with journalists at the headquarters of the Ministry of Defence, according to Ziarul Financiar.

He went on, arguing that Romania must develop the necessary capabilities to defend critical infrastructure.

"We are not talking only about Neptun Deep, but also about submarine power or communications cables," Vlad said.

He maintained that the Romanian Naval Forces have defense and surveillance capabilities through the ships in their inventory, recently enhanced by the entry into service of two minehunter vessels purchased from the United Kingdom. Romania’s presence in the Black Sea will be further strengthened with the entry into service in June of the light corvette acquired at the end of last year from Turkey.

Romania’s exclusive economic zone is established in the marine space of the Romanian Black Sea coast, located beyond the limit of territorial sea waters and adjacent to them, in which Romania exercises sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the natural resources of the seabed and subsoil. Romania has the exclusive right to exploit and manage the resources in that area of the Black Sea.

According to the North Atlantic Treaty, Article 5 provides that an attack against one member state is considered an attack against all, but its applicability is limited to national territory, which also includes the territorial sea (up to 12 nautical miles from the shore). General Gheorghiță Vlad emphasized that the critical infrastructure at Neptun Deep is located beyond this limit, in the exclusive economic zone.

Neptun Deep, Romania’s largest energy project, already required an investment of roughly EUR 4 billion from the two partners, OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP), and the state-owned Romgaz (BVB: SNG). According to Romanian energy minister Bogdan Ivan, total annual extraction within Neptun Deep will be approximately eight billion cubic meters. He estimated that extraction will begin in the first half of 2027.

“There are so many subversive and sabotage actions in Europe carried out by ships flying directly under the flag of Russia or of states allied with Moscow,” reserve commander Sandu Valentin Mateiu told Digi24.

“The Kremlin can stage a provocation in the exclusive economic zone, even one that would lead to testing NATO’s Article Five. The general wanted to say that we do not have the same guarantee as in the case of national territory. However, Romania can turn to its allies when this problem arises,” he added.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Tudor Pana)