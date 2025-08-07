Former Royal Navy minehunter joins Romanian Navy to bolster Black Sea security

A former Royal Navy minehunter has officially joined the Romanian Navy and will contribute to NATO’s efforts to enhance security in the Black Sea. The Sandown-class mine countermeasure vessel HMS Pembroke was commissioned into the Romanian Naval Forces under the name Căpitan Constantin Dumitrescu (M217) during a ceremony held at Rosyth, Scotland.

This is the second former British minehunter transferred to Romania, following the delivery of HMS Blyth, which became M270 Sublocotenent Ion Ghiculescu in September 2023.

Both ships were sold through the UK’s Defence Equipment Sales Authority, which manages the disposal of military equipment no longer required by the UK Armed Forces, the Royal Navy said.

The M217, a 52.5-meter vessel weighing 485 tonnes, is equipped for mine warfare operations in deep waters. It uses high-definition sonar and the ATLAS Seafox mine disposal system to detect and neutralize underwater threats. One of the vessel’s most notable operations during its Royal Navy service was the discovery and disposal of a First World War Russian mine off the coast of Lithuania.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by Vice Admiral Mihai Panait, Chief of the Romanian Navy, Major General Rich Cantrill, Commander Operations of the Royal Navy, and representatives from Babcock, the company responsible for the vessels’ refurbishment. The Romanian flag was raised on board the M217 for the first time, marking its official entry into service. The event concluded with a tour of the ship.

Major General Cantrill welcomed the ship’s transfer, stating that Capitan Constantin Dumitrescu will play a key role in strengthening Black Sea security and highlighted the deepening military cooperation between Romania and the United Kingdom.

Before the handover, the UK’s Defence Equipment and Support agency collaborated with Babcock to refurbish both ships. Commodore Richard Whalley, Deputy Director of International Collaboration and Exports at the UK’s National Armaments Director Group, stated that the agreement with Romania reinforces NATO’s mission and demonstrates strong bilateral ties.

According to the Romanian Navy, in the coming period, the military sailors aboard the minehunter M271 Căpitan Constantin Dumitrescu will carry out training activities in preparation for the deployment voyage to the military port of Constanța, where it is expected to arrive by the end of this year.

The Royal Navy’s Sandown-class vessels are being phased out in favor of autonomous mine-hunting systems, such as those deployed from HMS Stirling Castle. Recent transfers of former UK minehunters have also included deliveries to Lithuania, Estonia, Greece, and Ukraine.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Forțele Navale Române)