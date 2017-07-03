Romania introduces audio and video surveillance for driver license practical test

The candidates who want to get the driver license in Romania are now recorded both audio and video during the practical exam.

The new measure entered into force on Monday, July 3, in Bucharest and Ilfov county. It will also be applied in the rest of the country in stages over the next period.

According to a statement from the Driver Licenses and Registrations Department – DRPCIV, the monitoring system shall be installed at a fixed location in the vehicle, parallel to the carriageway so as to capture the traffic in front of the vehicle.

The collected data will allow the identification of recordings based on information about the examiner, and the day and time of the test. Thus, in case the candidate files a complaint against the result of the practical test, the records will be made available to the competent court.

The new audio and video surveillance doesn’t apply to practical tests for categories AM (mopeds), A1, A2, and A (motorcycles).

Irina Marica, [email protected]