Romania set to inaugurate record number of highway kilometers in 2026

Romania may inaugurate the highest number of kilometers of highway in 2026, according to estimates made by the Construim România Association. And by the end of 2027, approximately 400 kilometers of high-speed roads could be put into operation.

At present, approximately 750 km of highways are contracted for execution. Of these, around 400 kilometers should be completed by the end of 2027, which would lead to surpassing the threshold of 1,800 kilometers of high-speed roads in Romania, according to Euronews Romania.

So far, the record dates from 2024, when 200 km of highway were opened.

In 2026, between 200 and 250 km of highway could be put into operation, largely on the A3 in Transylvania and the A7 in Moldova. The A0 Bucharest ring road is also expected to be completed.

In 2027, another approximately 125 km could be added, including the missing section of the A1 highway between Deva and Lugoj, sections of the A13 Sibiu–Brașov, and the first lots of the A8 highway.

A few days ago, with the opening of the Focșani–Adjud section on the A7, Romania surpassed the threshold of 1,400 km of highways and express roads.

According to INS, just over half of all public roads (51.5%) in Romania are classified as modernized, with most of them surfaced with medium- or heavy-duty asphalt. However, nearly a quarter of the roads (24.8%) are still gravel or dirt, and 23.7% have only light road surfacing. Among the national roads, 34.4% serve international traffic, while expressways total just 121 kilometers, or 0.7% of the national road system.

(Photo source: Mariusika11 | Dreamstime.com)