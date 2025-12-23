Around 50 km of the A7 "Moldova" highway opened on Tuesday, December 23, connecting Focșani to the area beyond Adjud. The opening offers drivers an uninterrupted highway distance of nearly 250 km from Bucharest to the Moldova region.

The new 50 km section opened on Tuesday at 11 AM and is comprised of two sections. The first 35 km are part of Section 1, Focșani – Bacău, and the following 15 km up to Adjud North are part of Section 2.

Currently, approximately 145 km of the A7 are open from Focșani to Dumbrava, the junction with the A3, and from there to Bucharest there are another roughly 46 km to the Pipera–Petricani area.

With the new 50 km, drivers can bypass the busy DN2/E85 roads. However, there are no service areas open between Buzău and Adjud yet.

The opening is a major achievement for UMB, an important local builder. Nevertheless, according to the Pro Infrastructura Association, one of the most active civic organizations in the transport sector, all remaining A7 sections have missed their official deadlines.

“The initial contractual completion deadlines are September 2025 for Focșani–Domnești, and November 2025 for all the other five sections from Domnești to Pașcani. The delays beyond Adjud are large and very large. While there is not much work left up to Răcăciuni, and Lot 3 up to south of Bacău is approaching 70% physical progress, progress on the last three sections beyond Bacău barely exceeds 40% at the moment,” the civic organization explained, cited by HotNews.

Once the sections from Focșani to Adjud are opened to traffic, the total number of km of highways and express roads in operation will reach 1,416.3 km, of which nearly 146.5 km were put into use in 2025.

The “Moldova” A7 highway is a high-speed road of nearly 450 km from Ploiești to Siret, the border with Ukraine. The highway crosses the region from north to south, connecting it with Muntenia and set to take over all heavy and transit traffic from DN2 (E85), one of the most congested and dangerous national roads in the country. At the moment, it has 145 km in operation, 190 km under construction, and almost 115 km in tendering, out of a total of about 450 km from Ploiești to Siret.

So far, about 145 kilometers of the A7 have been opened: the entire Ploiești (A3/Dumbrava) – Buzău section (63 km) and the entire Buzău – Focșani North section (82 km). From Focșani toward Bacău, at least two more sections (about 53 km) are expected to open this year, while the last section toward Bacău and three other sections from Bacău to Pașcani are scheduled for completion next year, with delays.

Of the 14 lots contracted so far on the A7, 11 are signed with UMB (5 sections completed), all in the Moldova region.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cristian Pistol on Facebook)