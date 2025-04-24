Romania’s highway network reaches over 1,100 km after 140 km expansion in 2024

Romania’s highway network grew by 140 kilometers in 2024, reaching a total of 1,137 kilometers by the end of the year, according to new data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS). The increase comes as part of the country’s broader efforts to improve its transport infrastructure, with highways now making up 6.3% of the national road system.

As of December 31, 2024, Romania’s entire public road network stretched 86,847 kilometers. National roads accounted for 20.7% of that total, while county and communal roads represented 40.4% and 38.9%, respectively.

According to INS, just over half of all public roads (51.5%) are classified as modernized, with most of them surfaced with medium- or heavy-duty asphalt. However, nearly a quarter of the roads (24.8%) are still gravel or dirt, and 23.7% have only light road surfacing.

Among the national roads, 34.4% serve international traffic, while expressways total just 121 kilometers, or 0.7% of the national road system.

In terms of traffic capacity, only 12.9% of the national roads have four lanes, and just 39 kilometers nationwide have six lanes.

(Photo source: Mariusika11/Dreamstime.com)