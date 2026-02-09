Romanian president invited to first meeting of Donald Trump’s Board of Peace

Nicușor Dan confirmed that he received an invitation from the Trump administration to attend the first meeting of the Board of Peace, set to take place in Washington on February 19. The Romanian president said a final decision on participation will be taken after further discussions with US officials regarding the format of the meeting.

In a Facebook post, Dan said Romania welcomes US efforts to promote peace but has been consulting with American partners since receiving the invitation last month to clarify whether provisions of the Board of Peace’s charter can be revised or interpreted in a way that is fully compatible with Romania’s existing international commitments.

“The decision on Romania’s participation in the February 19 event will be taken following discussions with US partners regarding the format of the meeting for countries like Romania, which are not currently members of the Board but wish to join subject to a revision of its charter,” president Dan said.

Several Western countries have already announced they will not take part. According to Biziday.ro, Italy and Germany have cited constitutional concerns related to joining an organisation where power is concentrated in a single leader, while the United Kingdom said it would not send representatives as long as Russian officials are involved.

France has also expressed concerns that the new body could undermine the role of the United Nations and grant excessive influence to US president Donald Trump in international peace negotiations, including those related to Gaza.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin, White House website)