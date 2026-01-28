Romania screens Board of Peace project under political and geostrategic dimensions

Romania is assessing whether the mandate envisaged for the Board of Peace could extend beyond the mission assigned by the United Nations to manage the Gaza Strip settlement, foreign minister Oana Țoiu said, cited by Hotnews.ro. The assessment also covers political and geostrategic dimensions, she added.

“The analysis does not only have a legal component; it also has a political and geostrategic component,” Țoiu said during an event marking the launch of Cyprus’s presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Romania has not yet decided whether it will join the Board of Peace.

“Romania supports the peace plan for the Gaza Strip, led by President Donald Trump and the team he created for this,” Țoiu said, adding that Bucharest also supports the UN Security Council’s decision that the next step of the plan should be the establishment of a Peace Board to manage this stage of the Gaza process.

At the same time, she acknowledged that “the future intentions to expand this mandate are also clear,” pointing to the need for further clarification.

“What we need in the coming period is to clarify not only the intentions, but also the framework of governance, funding, and complementarity with the United Nations, as opposed to the risk of overlapping activities and overlapping funding sources, which could ultimately make the mandates vulnerable,” the foreign minister said.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Afacerilor Externe)