US president Donald Trump invites Romania to ambiguous Board of Peace organization

Romania was invited to become a member of the Gaza Board of Peace created by the United States of America, according to an official confirmation by the Romanian Presidential Administration sent on Sunday, January 18. About 60 countries from around the world were reportedly invited to be part of the Board.

The body was formed to resolve the Gaza crisis and was endorsed by the UN Security Council in November as part of Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza, but US officials have floated the idea of ​​expanding its powers to tackle other conflict zones such as Ukraine and Venezuela. This would make the Board a type of rival organization to the UN. Tellingly, the Board of Peace charter makes no mention of Gaza, The Atlantic pointed out.

The leaders of France, Germany, Australia, and Canada are among those invited to be part of the Gaza Board of Peace. Also invited was European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

Nevertheless, not all EU states were invited to be part of the body. Among the states that were not invited are Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. Instead, the Egyptian and Turkish presidents received invitations.

The structure of the Board favors allies of the Trump administration. According to the White House, the “Founding Executive Council” will head the Board, which will be chaired by Trump. The US president has veto power in the new organization. The other members of the Executive Board include US state secretary Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve WItkoff, Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, former British PM Tony Blair, and other billionaire figures.

States would have three-year mandates on the Board, but could become permanent members in exchange for a contribution of USD 1 billion. The final destination of the fund is not specified in the Board's charter.

Governments around the world reacted cautiously to the invitations, arguing that the new structure could harm the activity of the United Nations. Only Hungary unequivocally accepted the invitation, Reuters said.

Specifically, diplomats expressed deep concern about the idea of granting this newly created body an extensive mediation mandate beyond the Middle East. Israel also expressed disagreement with the composition of the body, as it runs counter to its state policy.

The US president, however, touted the new body as a show of his international influence.

“I can say with certainty that it is the Greatest and Most Prestigious Board ever assembled at any time, any place,” Trump said on Truth Social.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Calin and White House website)