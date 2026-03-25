Romania could join demining missions in Strait of Hormuz after ceasefire, PM says

Romania could participate in demining missions in the Strait of Hormuz once a ceasefire is reached in the Middle East, prime minister Ilie Bolojan said. He stressed that any involvement would depend on the conflict moving into a stable, post-hostility phase.

Speaking to Euronews Romania, Bolojan said Romania is prepared to contribute within its capabilities in demining and surveillance operations, but only after active fighting ends and conditions allow such missions to be carried out safely.

“Romania’s agreement in principle is to participate in missions that fall within our capabilities, such as demining or, for example, surveillance. But this will only happen once the conflict area is no longer active, but rather after a form of ceasefire is reached, so that these demining operations can truly be carried out,” the PM said, as reported by Agerpres.

He pointed to Romania’s previous involvement in post-conflict stabilization efforts, including missions in Bosnia, noting that the country has typically contributed after hostilities ceased. According to the prime minister, Romania’s military has built a strong reputation in international missions by demonstrating professionalism and fulfilling its duties.

Ilie Bolojan also confirmed that Romania supports the temporary deployment of US equipment and refuelling aircraft on its territory amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

“We are facing this war in the Gulf, and the United States, under whose security umbrella Romania and NATO have benefited over the years, has requested our support. On the one hand, this involved the use of military bases, and when the partner whose protection has ensured your security all these years - alongside NATO and other NATO countries - asks for support, I believe you should provide it. And I think Romania made the right decision in making its military bases available for refuelling aircraft,” he said.

Looking ahead, the prime minister warned that 2026 is unlikely to be an easy year for Europe, citing the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Iran. He said the broader global context will continue to impact the region, but noted that domestic policy decisions will also play a key role.

The prime minister’s statements came after defense minister Radu Miruță said that Romania could contribute to de-escalation efforts in the Strait of Hormuz by deploying staff officers, sharing intelligence, or even sending personnel with experience in mine clearance gained in recent years in the Black Sea. Following president Nicușor Dan’s statement that Romania would join efforts to help secure the strait, the minister added that concrete actions will be determined in coordination with international partners, depending on their availability.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)