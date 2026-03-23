Defense

Update: Romania joins initiative to open Hormuz Strait

23 March 2026

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Update: Defense minister Radu Miruță said on Monday that Romania could contribute to de-escalation efforts in the Strait of Hormuz by deploying staff officers, sharing intelligence, or even sending personnel with experience in mine clearance gained in recent years in the Black Sea, News.ro reported. Following president Nicușor Dan’s statement that Romania would join efforts to help secure the strait, the minister added that concrete actions will be determined in coordination with international partners, depending on their availability.

Initial story: President Nicușor Dan announced that Romania joined the declaration of Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Japan regarding ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, Romania will not get involved in the Middle East conflict, president Dan stressed.

"We express our readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the strait. We welcome the commitment of the states participating in the preparatory planning," reads the declaration, as reported by G4media.ro.

Nicușor Dan reiterated that Romania maintains its clear decision not to get involved in the Middle East conflict: "And we are working alongside international partners for de-escalation." In other words, the president conveyed that Romania will not get involved offensively, militarily, in the conflict.

The leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Japan issued a joint statement last Thursday expressing their “readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the [Hormuz] Strait.”

They did not specify what those efforts may entail but urged for “an immediate comprehensive moratorium on attacks on civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas installations”.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal
Defense

Update: Romania joins initiative to open Hormuz Strait

23 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Update: Defense minister Radu Miruță said on Monday that Romania could contribute to de-escalation efforts in the Strait of Hormuz by deploying staff officers, sharing intelligence, or even sending personnel with experience in mine clearance gained in recent years in the Black Sea, News.ro reported. Following president Nicușor Dan’s statement that Romania would join efforts to help secure the strait, the minister added that concrete actions will be determined in coordination with international partners, depending on their availability.

Initial story: President Nicușor Dan announced that Romania joined the declaration of Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Japan regarding ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, Romania will not get involved in the Middle East conflict, president Dan stressed.

"We express our readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the strait. We welcome the commitment of the states participating in the preparatory planning," reads the declaration, as reported by G4media.ro.

Nicușor Dan reiterated that Romania maintains its clear decision not to get involved in the Middle East conflict: "And we are working alongside international partners for de-escalation." In other words, the president conveyed that Romania will not get involved offensively, militarily, in the conflict.

The leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Japan issued a joint statement last Thursday expressing their “readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the [Hormuz] Strait.”

They did not specify what those efforts may entail but urged for “an immediate comprehensive moratorium on attacks on civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas installations”.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

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