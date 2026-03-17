“Romania is not part of the conflict,” Foreign Ministry says after Iran warning

The Foreign Ministry (MAE) said Romania is not part of the ongoing conflict involving Iran, following the warning from Tehran over the use of Romanian military bases by the United States. Officials stressed that Romania remains focused on diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said a 2006 bilateral agreement provides the United States with the legal framework to use military facilities in Romania. It also noted that the missile defense system hosted at Deveselu for more than a decade is strictly defensive and operates in line with the UN Charter.

“Romania is not part of the conflict. Our priority is diplomatic efforts for de-escalation, which we have supported since the first day,” the ministry said.

“At the same time, we condemn Iran’s completely unjustified attacks against states in the Gulf region and thank those countries for also protecting our citizens present on their territory. We call on Iran to cease these attacks, which endanger human lives and lead to the deterioration of global security and the economy,” it added.

The reaction came after Iran warned that Romania could face political and legal consequences if it allows US forces to use bases on its territory for operations against Tehran, as reported by Iran International. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said such a move would amount to participation in military aggression and would carry international responsibility.

The statement was in response to Romania’s approval last week for the temporary deployment of US troops and defensive military equipment on Romanian territory. The first American refueling aircraft arrived at the Otopeni Airport on Sunday, March 15.

Romanian defense minister Radu Miruță sought to ease concerns, saying the Iranian remarks referred to “legal and political matters,” not direct military threats. He added that the presence of US forces and equipment in Romania strengthens national security.

“What Parliament approved increases Romania’s defense capacity and raises the level of deterrence,” Miruță said, as quoted by Digi24. “From the analyses carried out by specialized structures, there is no additional risk specifically for Romanian citizens.”

The minister also pointed to the role of the Deveselu missile defense system, saying it provides protection against potential threats, including those that could originate from outside the Euro-Atlantic area.

Meanwhile, former president Traian Băsescu offered a more cautious assessment, warning that some of the US equipment expected to be deployed could be perceived as strategic targets. While he described the decision to host US assets as correct, he noted that “no one can guarantee the elimination of all risks” in the current security context, News.ro reported.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)