Romania doesn’t send any political leaders to Davos 2018

No attendees from Romania are listed among this year’s public figures participating at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

A first list of attendees at the meeting, which began on January 23, was released last week.

It includes such names as Angela Merkel, the federal chancellor of Germany; Donald Trump, the president of the United States; Emmanuel Macron, the president of France; Theresa May, the prime minister of the United Kingdom; Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada; Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission; Paolo Gentiloni, the prime minister of Italy; or Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India.

Overall, the Davos meeting features over 340 top political leaders, with ten heads of state and government from Africa, nine from the Middle East and North Africa and six from Latin America. They are joined from leaders across the business world, civil society and academia.

Meanwhile, several of Romania’s neighbors are represented at the Davos event. Boyko Borissov, the prime minister of Bulgaria, and Lilyana Pavlova, the minister for the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union 2018 are attending, as does Péter Szijjártó, Hungary’s Foreign Affairs minister. Petro Poroshenko, the president of Ukraine, and Pavlo Klimkin, the country’s Foreign Affairs minister are also attending, as is Aleksandar Vučić, the president of Serbia. The Republic of Moldova is Romania’s only neighbor state with no official representatives in Davos this year.

Elsewhere in CEE, other represented countries include Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Croatia, Albania, Montenegro, Serbia, Macedonia, and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

This year’s Davos meeting takes place under the theme “Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World.” It is focused on “finding ways to reaffirm international cooperation on crucial shared interests, such as international security, the environment and the global economy.”

