Five Romanian films to watch this Valentine’s Day

A selection of Romanian films that capture complex connections and love in its many expressions.

Metronom

Alexandru Belc’s first fiction project follows the story of a group teenagers living in 1970s Romania who go from a house party to being accused of plotting against the state. Love, rebellion and repression mix in this “beautiful, serene” film. The movie earned Belc the Best Director award in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2022 Cannes film festival.

The film is currently streaming on Apple TV.

Three Kilometers to the End of the World

Emanuel Pârvu’s drama, set in a conservative Danube Delta community, follows a gay teenager's journey of self-discovery as it clashes with the traditional values of those who surround him. Our film critic called it “a drama worth all attention, and one of the best crafted films of the year [2024].” The film was selected in the Cannes festival’s official competition and won the event’s Queer Palm, in addition to a host of other distinctions, including the Heart of Sarajevo for Best Feature Film.

The film is currently streaming on HBO Max.

Love Sick

Tudor Giurgiu’s first feature film, released in 2006, explores themes of friendship, identity, and taboos in what has been described as a sensitive portrait of first love and emotional dilemmas. It is based on the novel of the same name by Romanian author Cecilia Ștefănescu, who co-authored the script alongside Răzvan Rădulescu. The film premiered in the Panorama section of the Berlinale and won the Public’s Choice prize at the 2007 Gopo Awards, a recognition of its box office performance the year before.

The film is streaming on TIFF Unlimited.

The World is Mine

This 2015 coming-of-age drama directed by Nicolae Constantin Tănase follows 16-year-old Larisa, who is determined to make her dreams come true. Identity, social status, and the pursuit of validation blend in this “real, foul-mouthed and uncompromising” film. The movie received a host of awards, including at Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF) in the Romanian Film Fays, at Karlovy Vary and Anonimul festivals, and at the Gopo awards.

The film is available on Cinepub.

Monsters

The film, directed by Marius Olteanu, follows a long-time married couple as they try to make sense of the crisis in their marriage. The “non-judgmental and mature picture of love, friendship, desire, and self-awareness” premiered at the 2019 Berlinale, in the Forum section, where it won the Tagesspiegel Readers' Jury Award.

The film is available on Cinepub.

(Photo: Irina Foto | Dreamstime.com)

