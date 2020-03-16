Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 08:16
Business
RO factories get more orders in January - but all will change after Covid-19
16 March 2020
The index of new orders in the manufacturing industry increased in January 2020 both compared to the previous month (by 9%) and compared to the corresponding month of the previous year (by 3.5%), in nominal terms, according to data from the statistics office INS.

However, the external (and internal) demand is likely to shrink amid the subdued global economic activity prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to INS data, the volume of new orders in the manufacturing industry, in January 2020, compared to the previous month, increased by 9%, due to the increases registered in the durable goods industry (+21.4%), the intermediate goods industry (+18%), and the capital goods industry (+6.4%).

The orders in consumer goods industry decreased by 4.6%.

The new orders in the manufacturing industry, in January 2020, compared with the corresponding month of the previous year, increased by 3.5%, due to the increases registered in the durable goods industry (+15.4%), the goods industry. capital (+5.2%) and the current-use goods industry (+2%).

The intermediate goods industry decreased by 0.8%.

Normal
1
 

