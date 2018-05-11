Fintech “unicorn” Revolut recruits Uber Romania manager for local expansion

Revolut, a British digital financial services company that was recently valued at over USD 1 billion, has recruited Irina Scarlat, the former Lead Marketing Manager of Uber Romania, for the position of Country Manager Revolut Romania.

Her main task is to develop the company’s local business and increase the number of local users from 25,000 to 100,000 by the end of this year.

Irina Scarlat has led Uber Romania’s marketing team in the last two years and coordinated the launch of this service in three new cities. Before working with Uber, she was Chief Marketing Officer of TechHub Bucharest, a co-working space for tech entrepreneurs.

Revolut was launched in July 2015 and has reached over 1.7 million users in Europe. It has processed about 60 million transactions with a total value of USD 15 billion. The company recently received a Series C investment of EUR 250 million.

