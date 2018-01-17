Rezidor will open Radisson Blu hotel in Timisoara

The Rezidor Hotel Group, one of the fastest-growing hotel companies in the world, will open a new Radisson Blu hotel in Timisoara, the biggest city in Western Romania and the European Capital of Culture for 2021.

The five-star hotel will be located within the ISHO mixed real estate project developed by Romanian investor Ovidiu Sandor, through his company Mulberry Development.

This will be the Rezidor’s fourth hotel in Romania and the third under the Radisson Blu brand. The group also manages the Radisson Blu and Park Inn hotels in Bucharest and will open a new hotel under the Radisson Blu brand in Brasov, at the beginning of next year.

The Radisson Blu hotel in Timisoara is expected to be completed in 2020 and will feature 160 rooms, a signature restaurant and bar concept, 1,000 sqm of meeting space (including a ballroom), and a 24/7 fitness center.

“We are pleased to continue boosting our presence in Romania, and strengthening our South-Eastern Europe development in secondary cities. We appreciate the local business fundamentals and thank our respected partner, Mulberry Development, for its commitment. Timisoara is a very attractive destination for us; it has significant development potential, and there are major investments with attractive new concepts,” said Elie Younes, Executive Vice President & Chief Development Officer of Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group.

The ISHO real estate project will also include 50,000 sqm of modern office space and 1,200 apartments. Mulberry Development was assisted during the negotiations by the law firm Wolf Theiss, Austria, and by the consultants of PFK Hotelexperts from Vienna.

