Purcari Wineries (BVB: WINE) reported a revenue of over RON 123.9 million (EUR 25.2 mln) in the first half of 2022, up by 16% compared to the same period of last year.

The Moldova-based company, which ranks among the leading wine producers in Central and Eastern Europe, increased its revenues in the home market by 44% and also recorded a significant 30% growth in sales in the Asian markets.

In Romania, the company saw 7% revenue growth in H1 2022 thanks to its signature Crama Ceptura Romanian brand.

"The demonstrated results are a good illustration of how resilient our business is, especially in a period of economic and inflationary pressures. People continue to appreciate our wines as an affordable luxury," Victor Bostan, general manager, says in a press release.

However, the company's net profit went up only 2% compared to the first half of 2021 to RON 20.8 mln.

On the investments front, Purcari completed a photovoltaic solar park, which contributes to 15% of the Purcary Winery's electricity consumption, and a well-revamped state-of-the-art capillary irrigation system that helps cater to the need of about 300 hectares of vineyards.

(Photo: Wiktor Wojtas/ Dreamstime)

