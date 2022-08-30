Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Moldovan winemaker Purcari sees strong revenue growth in first half of 2022

30 August 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Purcari Wineries (BVB: WINE) reported a revenue of over RON 123.9 million (EUR 25.2 mln) in the first half of 2022, up by 16% compared to the same period of last year.

The Moldova-based company, which ranks among the leading wine producers in Central and Eastern Europe, increased its revenues in the home market by 44% and also recorded a significant 30% growth in sales in the Asian markets.

In Romania, the company saw 7% revenue growth in H1 2022 thanks to its signature Crama Ceptura Romanian brand.

"The demonstrated results are a good illustration of how resilient our business is, especially in a period of economic and inflationary pressures. People continue to appreciate our wines as an affordable luxury," Victor Bostan, general manager, says in a press release.

However, the company's net profit went up only 2% compared to the first half of 2021 to RON 20.8 mln.

On the investments front, Purcari completed a photovoltaic solar park, which contributes to 15% of the Purcary Winery's electricity consumption, and a well-revamped state-of-the-art capillary irrigation system that helps cater to the need of about 300 hectares of vineyards.

(Photo: Wiktor Wojtas/ Dreamstime)

rafly@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Moldovan winemaker Purcari sees strong revenue growth in first half of 2022

30 August 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Purcari Wineries (BVB: WINE) reported a revenue of over RON 123.9 million (EUR 25.2 mln) in the first half of 2022, up by 16% compared to the same period of last year.

The Moldova-based company, which ranks among the leading wine producers in Central and Eastern Europe, increased its revenues in the home market by 44% and also recorded a significant 30% growth in sales in the Asian markets.

In Romania, the company saw 7% revenue growth in H1 2022 thanks to its signature Crama Ceptura Romanian brand.

"The demonstrated results are a good illustration of how resilient our business is, especially in a period of economic and inflationary pressures. People continue to appreciate our wines as an affordable luxury," Victor Bostan, general manager, says in a press release.

However, the company's net profit went up only 2% compared to the first half of 2021 to RON 20.8 mln.

On the investments front, Purcari completed a photovoltaic solar park, which contributes to 15% of the Purcary Winery's electricity consumption, and a well-revamped state-of-the-art capillary irrigation system that helps cater to the need of about 300 hectares of vineyards.

(Photo: Wiktor Wojtas/ Dreamstime)

rafly@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 August 2022
RI +
Insider tips: British expat shares his guide for foreigners looking to rent an apartment in Cluj-Napoca
22 August 2022
Social
Honeywell opens new Industrial Automation Lab at Bucharest Polytechnic University
18 August 2022
Business
Revolut launches consumer loans in Romania
17 August 2022
Social
High fines for those who try to dodge new parking tax in the center of Bucharest
10 August 2022
Discover Romania
Romania Photo of the Day by Dreamstime: Vama Veche, the most colorful Romanian seaside destination
03 August 2022
Social
Bucharest’s new parking tariffs explained
03 August 2022
Justice
Romania’s 1989 Revolution: Former president Ion Iliescu to stand trial as prosecutors resend case to court
29 July 2022
Politics
Romanian president condemns racist comments made by Hungarian PM