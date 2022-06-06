Profile picture for user sfodor
Agriculture

Alira Grand Vins opens winery in Constanța county after EUR 5 million investment

06 June 2022
Alira Grand Vins, founded in 2016 by entrepreneur Patrik Simek, has opened a winery in Constanța county, in southeastern Romania, following an investment of more than EUR 5 million.

The winery, Aliman, is a project started in July 2019 and completed this year. The total value of the investment amounts to EUR 5.23 million, out of which EUR 2.5 million were obtained from public funding from Agenția Pentru Finanțarea Investițiilor Rurale (AFIR), part of the Romanian Ministry of Agriculture, Forests and Rural Development.

At the winery, modern technologies are combined with traditional processes, such as hand-picking and selection of grapes, the company said. The winery is equipped with a manual and automated grape reception line, while the processing and storage capacity is of approximately 1.2 million liters. 

The project has relied on the use of renewable energy to support as many of the processes necessary for winemaking as possible. An important part of the winery's energy consumption is provided by green energy, through photovoltaic panels, with an installed power of 104kW.

The air conditioning of the winery is provided by a renewable energy system formed in a geothermal field with 30 boreholes at a depth of 100 meters, equipped with a ground source heat pump that ensures high efficiency. The winery has an independent water source, fitted with a water quality assurance system and a treatment pool, complemented by its own analysis laboratory.

The opening of the winery means more than 20 new jobs. It is already attracting 100 seasonal workers, the company said.

The cultivated varieties include Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Syrah, Fetească Neagră, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon. The winery also offers the option of winery tours and tastings for groups of up to 50 people.

"We'll continue investing in our team and marketing to make sure we'll provide the quality of the exceptional wines that the public expects from us. We are a reference boutique winery, and this must be passed on to wine connoisseurs in Romania but also abroad. It's a very important day for us; we celebrate the generosity of the Dobrogea terroir with an ultra-modern winery," Patrik Simek, the founder of Alira Grand Vins, said.

Alira Grand Vins was founded in 2016 by the sole shareholder Patrik Simek. 

(All photos courtesy of the company)

