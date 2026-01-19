The Prodigy to headline Rockstadt Extreme Fest in Romania

British electronic music legends The Prodigy are set to return to Romania this summer, at the Rockstadt Extreme Fest in the famous region of Transylvania. The event will take place from July 27 to 31 in Ghimbav, Brașov county.

“Few names in music history carry the weight that The Prodigy do. They rewrote what live music can feel like, turning chaos into language, energy into identity, and rebellion into something that connects generations. This is a force that never simply plays a show, but pulls the crowd into the experience, louder, freer, and completely unstoppable,” the festival organizers said on social media.

“Welcome to the chaos. Welcome to the statement. Welcome to Rockstadt Extreme Fest, The Prodigy!”

Another major headliner of the 2026 edition of the festival is rock star Marilyn Manson.

Tickets and further details, including the lineup, are available online on the event's website.

