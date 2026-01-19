Events

The Prodigy to headline Rockstadt Extreme Fest in Romania

19 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

British electronic music legends The Prodigy are set to return to Romania this summer, at the Rockstadt Extreme Fest in the famous region of Transylvania. The event will take place from July 27 to 31 in Ghimbav, Brașov county.

“Few names in music history carry the weight that The Prodigy do. They rewrote what live music can feel like, turning chaos into language, energy into identity, and rebellion into something that connects generations. This is a force that never simply plays a show, but pulls the crowd into the experience, louder, freer, and completely unstoppable,” the festival organizers said on social media.

“Welcome to the chaos. Welcome to the statement. Welcome to Rockstadt Extreme Fest, The Prodigy!”

Another major headliner of the 2026 edition of the festival is rock star Marilyn Manson

Tickets and further details, including the lineup, are available online on the event's website.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: screenshot from Rockstadt Extreme Fest's video on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Events

The Prodigy to headline Rockstadt Extreme Fest in Romania

19 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

British electronic music legends The Prodigy are set to return to Romania this summer, at the Rockstadt Extreme Fest in the famous region of Transylvania. The event will take place from July 27 to 31 in Ghimbav, Brașov county.

“Few names in music history carry the weight that The Prodigy do. They rewrote what live music can feel like, turning chaos into language, energy into identity, and rebellion into something that connects generations. This is a force that never simply plays a show, but pulls the crowd into the experience, louder, freer, and completely unstoppable,” the festival organizers said on social media.

“Welcome to the chaos. Welcome to the statement. Welcome to Rockstadt Extreme Fest, The Prodigy!”

Another major headliner of the 2026 edition of the festival is rock star Marilyn Manson

Tickets and further details, including the lineup, are available online on the event's website.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: screenshot from Rockstadt Extreme Fest's video on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

19 January 2026
Transport
Romania registered fewer road accidents and deaths in 2025
19 January 2026
Events
The Prodigy to headline Rockstadt Extreme Fest in Romania
19 January 2026
Justice
Romania’s president approves law allowing local police to use body-worn cameras
19 January 2026
Environment
Romania records fourth warmest year on record in 2025, marked by extreme weather
19 January 2026
Transport
Update: Romanian president sends condolences after Spanish railway accident that killed dozens
19 January 2026
Politics
US president Donald Trump invites Romania to ambiguous Board of Peace organization
19 January 2026
Defense
Romania receives first armoured vehicles contracted with Turkish Otokar
19 January 2026
Politics
Romanian president "deeply concerned" about tensions among transatlantic partners