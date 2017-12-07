Price of firewood up 250% in Romania between 2011 and 2017

The price of firewood increased by about 250% in Romania between 2011 and 2017, according to a report presented yesterday by Fordaq Romania, an international online platform dedicated to the wood industry.

The average price rose from RON 120 (EUR 26) per cubic meter in 2011 to RON 300 (EUR 65) per cubic meter this year. In Southern Romania, the price can reach RON 600 (EUR 130) per cubic meter.

On international markets, the fluctuations in timber prices were plus / minus 10% during this period. In Romania, the average timber price rose from RON 71 (EUR 15) per cubic meter in 2011 to RON 181.2 (EUR 39) per cubic meter in 2017. The wood industry in Romania is now paying the highest price for the wood resource in Europe, according to the report.

The firewood has excessively high prices, and the furniture industry has experienced a sharp decline, according to representatives of forest owners and furniture producers. The lack of wood resources, related to the legal gridlock, has generated an increase in the price of firewood.

Exports of furniture industry in Romania have entered a downward slope this year, for the first time since 2009-2010.

In Romania, 3.5 million households use firewood for heating.

