Romanian president defends head prosecutor nominations despite public criticism

Romanian president Nicusor Dan claimed he is much better informed about the profiles of the candidates for the head and deputy prosecutor positions, annoying his supporters who on March 6 marched in front of the Presidency, requiring the head of state to reconsider the candidates proposed by the Social Democrat (PSD) minister of justice Radu Marinescu.

Unconfirmed sources familiar with the negotiations claimed that the candidates proposed by minister Marinescu are going to be cleared by president Dan, as reported by Epochtimes-romania.com.

“The appointments I make will be my own. The prosecutors whom I appoint will have my endorsement. I have about 100 times more information about the prosecutor's system than you do,” president Dan told journalists in an ad-hoc press conference.

President Dan refused to comment on individual candidates, but defended them from general criticism in general.

“There's a huge difference in perception between what public opinion seems to believe and my opinion,” he said.

Asked why nothing happened after he met with the prosecutors and why he didn't carry out the announced referendum among magistrates [on the state of the judiciary system], president Dan defended himself, arguing that “he only said that some public allegations must be proven institutionally," G4media.ro reported.

Furthermore, president Dan said he does not have to attend a meeting of the Supreme Council of Magistracy (CSM), claiming that the institution knows better what to do. Less than three months earlier, president Dan, in response to a report by investigative platform Recorder, announced a survey among magistrates, followed by, if necessary, dismissal of CSM members unless they are seen as legitimate.

President Dan also reiterated his statement about the results of his thorough investigations, which do not coincide with those “circulated by social media.” He implied his investigations were at least partly based on the same consultations with the magistrates that initially made him announce a broader survey aimed at deciding the fate of CSM members.

Not only social media groups, but mainstream media and many civic society groups that have supported Nicusor Dan in his presidential campaign have warned against some of the candidates. President Dan himself, last year, has criticised some of the candidates nominated by minister Marinescu – namely, head of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Virgil Voineag, nominated for the deputy position at the General Prosecutor's Office, and Alex Florenta, currently General Prosecutor, nominated for the deputy position at DNA.

