Romanian Justice Ministry’s nominations for chief prosecutors spark public criticism

Romania’s Ministry of Justice announced on March 2 its nominations for top management positions at the Prosecutor General’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), and the Directorate for the Investigation of Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), triggering negative reactions in parts of the media and civil society. The proposals will be sent to the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) for an advisory opinion, while the final decision on the appointments rests with president Nicușor Dan.

The justice minister’s nominees include Cristina Chiriac for the position of Prosecutor General, Ioan Viorel Cerbu for chief prosecutor of the DNA, and Codrin-Horațiu Miron for head of DIICOT.

In addition, former DNA chief prosecutor Marius Voineag has been proposed for deputy prosecutor general, while Alex Florența, also a former DNA head, has been nominated for deputy chief prosecutor at DIICOT.

Both Voineag and Florența have previously faced criticism, including from president Nicușor Dan, over the perceived decline in the effectiveness of anti-corruption efforts in recent years. Public commentators have noted that the activity of the DNA has lost visible momentum compared to its peak years.

Cristina Chiriac’s nomination for Prosecutor General has drawn particular scrutiny. Media outlets have questioned the performance of the regional DNA office she previously led and have revisited allegations related to the handling of the case involving the former Bishop of Huși, Corneliu Bîrlădeanu (Cornel Onilă).

According to local outlet G4media.ro, Chiriac, in 2017, closed a case concerning alleged sexual assaults by the bishop. The file was reopened in 2019 following press investigations and ultimately led to the bishop being sentenced to eight years in prison. Reports have also alleged that during earlier investigations, evidence unrelated to the main case was not reported in line with procedural regulations, raising concerns about the handling of the file.

The nominations now move to the CSM for review, after which president Dan will decide whether to confirm or reject the proposals. Given the sensitivity of the positions and Romania’s ongoing commitments regarding judicial reform and anti-corruption under EU monitoring frameworks, the appointments are likely to remain under close public and political scrutiny.

