Pirelli hires 50 people at its Slatina plant each month

Italian tire producer Pirelli aims to hire 50 people each month at its factory in Slatina, Southern Romania, until the end of this year.

The producer needs all personnel categories, from operators to specialists, according to Pirelli Romania CEO Wolfgang Meier, local Mediafax reported.

“We have a permanent recruitment campaign as we continue creating jobs,” Meier said.

The company is expanding its production capacities with a new production and storage facility on a surface of almost six hectares. Thus, the recruitment campaign may continue next year as well.

Pirelli announced in 2016 that it would invest EUR 200 million at its Slatina factory by 2021, which would increase its production capacity by half, to some 15 million tires per year.

