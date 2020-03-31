Average pension to wage ratio in RO dropped below 50% in 2019

The number of pensioners in Romania slightly decreased to 4.67 million (5.16 mln including recipients of pension-like benefits) in 2019 while the average pension has increased by around 10% compared to 2018 to RON 1,247 (EUR 265) per month, according to data published by the statistics office INS.

The ratio between the average pension received by those who met age and contribution requirements at retirement (net of income tax and the social health insurance contribution) and the average net wage was 48.4% in 2019, compared to 50.9% in the previous year.

The ratio between the average number of pensioners and the average number of employees was 9:10.

This ratio features significant variations from one region to another, from 5:10 in Bucharest, to 16:10 employees in Teleorman county, 15:10 in Giurgiu, and 14:10 in Botosani and Vaslui.

The average pension features significant geographical discrepancies as well, the difference between the minimum and the maximum value being RON 628 (EUR 130).

The lowest average pensions were in Botosani county (RON 996), Giurgiu (RON 1,003), and Vrancea (RON 1,023) while the highest ones were recorded in Hunedoara county (RON 1,624), Bucharest (RON 1,582), and Brasov (RON 1,486).

