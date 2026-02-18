Cluj-based software developer unveils first cruise missile developed by a Romanian private company

Romanian software developer OVES Enterprise officially presented the Sahara Autonomous System project on Tuesday, February 17. The project represents the first cruise missile developed by a private company in Romania.

Announced in November 2025, the project has reached an advanced stage of development.

Sahara was conceived as an integrated system. The hardware architecture and its proprietary artificial intelligence platform, Nemesis AI, were developed in parallel within the same technological framework, built entirely in Romania, according to TechRider.

The AI runs on-premise, which allows the rapid configuration of AI models, flight profiles, and operational parameters directly at the operator’s facilities. It continuously correlates data from multiple global satellite navigation systems and onboard sensors. Signal integrity is verified at intervals of approximately 200 milliseconds to identify jamming attempts or the transmission of false information. In practice, each missile can be loaded with an AI model prepared for a specific mission and can adapt its trajectory in real time.

In the current version, the missile weighs 55 kilograms, of which 10 kilograms represent the payload. The turbojet engine provides 310 newtons of thrust. The 20 kilograms of fuel allow for an estimated range of approximately 200 kilometers, and the speed can reach 0.85 Mach, depending on the final configuration of the fuselage. In the next stages, medium-range versions (500–600 km) and long-range versions (900–1100 km) are planned.

The missile is designed to fly at low altitude, around 50 meters, following the terrain to reduce radar detection. Except for the turbojet engine and optical sensors, all internal components, from the fuselage and electronic boards to processing units and control systems, are developed by the company.

The investment made so far exceeds EUR 1 million, and an additional budget of approximately EUR 2 million is allocated for the optimization and testing phases.

The first demonstration is scheduled for May 2026, and the full presentation of capabilities is estimated for the end of next year.

“Sahara is the result of a natural evolution of the expertise we have built in recent years in complex software, artificial intelligence, and projects in the aerospace and defense sectors. [...] Our objective is to build a robust system aligned with international standards, demonstrating that Romanian expertise can support highly complex projects in strategic fields,” stated Mihai Filip, CEO of OVES Enterprise.

The project is being developed by a team of 25 engineers and researchers specialized in artificial intelligence, avionics, hardware, flight systems, and testing. The company is currently analyzing co-production proposals for the next stages.

Last year, the company announced an expansion to the United States market through a strategic partnership with Adler Aerospace for the development of large military drones.

(Photo source: OVES Enterprise on Facebook)