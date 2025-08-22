Romanian software company OVES Enterprise expanding to the US to develop military drones

OVES Enterprise, a Romanian software development company based in Cluj-Napoca, announced an expansion to the United States market through a strategic partnership with Adler Aerospace. The company will be developing large military drones based on the company’s artificial intelligence solution, Nemesis AI.

The agreement provides for the integration of the Nemesis AI platform into the Atlas6 Shield System, described by Adler as an integrated counter-drone and electronic warfare solution capable of combining radio frequency detection and jamming with precision kinetic interception, in both fixed ground and mobile aerial scenarios.

As part of the collaboration, OVES Enterprise will develop a dedicated AI Board for onboard processing, which Nemesis AI will use to give Atlas6 advanced self-protection and autonomous operating capabilities.

The system will detect and avoid threats such as interceptor drones, missiles, or artillery fire, and through the integration of optical sensors will provide critical information from operational altitudes to ground units. In addition, the platform can be configured for the transport and autonomous launch of drones in missions to neutralize targets or protect strategic objectives.

The Atlas6 drone has a hybrid propulsion configuration that can operate up to an altitude of 4,000 meters, an endurance of up to 10 hours, and supports a payload of 45 kilograms. These features, combined with onboard processing and Nemesis AI algorithms, enable a wide range of missions: surveillance, countering hostile drones, escort and support for deployed units, as well as access-denial actions in electromagnetically contested zones.

The first capabilities resulting from the partnership will be showcased at the NATO exercise in Lithuania at the end of August, where OVES Enterprise and Adler Aerospace will demonstrate how Nemesis AI can support the protection of critical assets.

“The partnership with Adler Aerospace marks an important stage in the evolution of Nemesis AI, which is moving from integration on tactical platforms to a large-scale platform with high operational requirements. The objective is clear: autonomy, resilience, and operational relevance in real-world scenarios,” said Mihai Filip, CEO of OVES Enterprise, cited by Economedia.

OVES Enterprise is a Romanian software development company with expertise in creating complex software solutions and AI innovations for the aerospace, defense, and cybersecurity industries, founded in 2015 in Cluj-Napoca.

Since 2019, OVES Enterprise’s strategy has included offering more complex software development services for projects in the automotive, e-commerce, fintech, telecom, and international government institutions sectors. Last year, OVES Enterprise expanded its activity with a new business line focused on drone production.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Oves Enterprise on Facebook)