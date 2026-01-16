SAFE: European Commission approves Romania’s EUR 16.7 bln defense plan

The European Commission (EC) approved Romania's national defense projects worth almost EUR 16.7 billion under the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) programme, paving the way for low-cost, long-term EU loans aimed at strengthening military capabilities and strategic infrastructure.

On January 15, the EC endorsed the defense investment plans of eight EU member states - Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Spain, Croatia, Cyprus, Portugal, and Romania - and submitted a proposal to the Council to approve the associated financial assistance.

"Last year, the EU has made more progress in defense than in decades before. The White Paper and the Readiness Roadmap 2030 enabled Member States to mobilise up to EUR 800 billion for defense. This includes the EUR 150 billion for joint procurement – SAFE," Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said.

"We have now approved an initial batch of SAFE plans for Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Spain, Croatia, Cyprus, Portugal, and Romania. The others will follow shortly after. It is now urgent for the Council to approve these plans to allow fast disbursement."

Under the provisional allocations set last September, Romania is set to receive up to EUR 16.68 billion, one of the largest amounts earmarked for a single member state, out of a total of around EUR 38 billion allocated to the eight countries.

The loans are intended to help states scale up military readiness, acquire modern defense equipment, and strengthen Europe's strategic capabilities, while also integrating Ukraine more closely into the EU security framework, the EC said.

In a reaction on social media, Romanian president Nicușor Dan welcomed the Commission's decision, calling it "excellent news" and saying the funding would support essential security acquisitions and investments that Romania would otherwise have had to finance at higher costs.

"Our country is receiving the second-largest amount allocated to an EU member state, representing a strategic opportunity to accelerate the investments needed to revitalise the national defense industry," Dan said.

"These resources will make a major contribution to the creation of new, well-paid jobs and to the modernisation of transport infrastructure, including one of the most important projects that must be completed, the Moldova Motorway, among others."

In his turn, prime minister Ilie Bolojan said Romania would be able to access the long-term, low-interest SAFE loan starting this spring, once the agreement is signed. He noted that projects eligible for financing include key motorway links in the Moldova region, such as Pașcani–Suceava–Siret and Pașcani–Iași–Ungheni, as well as investments to strengthen the defense industry through technology transfer and job creation.

"The projects will contribute to the development of both military and civilian infrastructure, to equipping the Romanian armed forces with modern defense equipment, and to enhancing the security of our country. This represents an important step in Europe's efforts to strengthen its security," Bolojan stated.

According to the European Commission's statement, the Council now has four weeks to adopt the implementing decisions. Once approved, the EC will finalize the loan agreements, "with the first payments expected to hit the ground in March 2026."

The SAFE Regulation was adopted on May 27, 2025, as part of the Readiness 2030, an ambitious defense package providing financial levers to EU Member States to drive an investment surge in defense capabilities.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cosmin Iftode/Dreamstime.com)