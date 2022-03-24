Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 03/24/2022 - 14:32
Real Estate

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romanian developer One United buys former Ford factory in Bucharest

24 March 2022
One United Properties, a leading green developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate on the local market, announced on March 24 that it purchased from Auchan Romania a historic building in downtown Bucharest that used to house a Ford factory.

The developer intends to fully restore the former plant and transform it into a retail space integrated into its mixed-use development One Floreasca City. The space will host an Auchan concept store supermarket of 2,000 sqm, high-end shops and restaurants with expansive terraces.

The project's Gross Development Value (GDV) upon completion is estimated at EUR 82 million.

According to One United, Auchan Romania was already granted the building permit, therefore, the construction will start immediately, with an estimated delivery date in mid-2024. Upon completion, the restored building will have a gross leasable area of approximately 13,000 sqm and 400 parking spaces built on two underground floors.

“We are thrilled about the acquisition of the former Ford factory because it is a one-of-a-kind location in the CEE region. We are determined to restore it so that it can be, once again, a thriving city destination, bustling with life, and a must-see landmark on the agenda of anyone visiting Bucharest,” said Victor Capitanu, co-CEO at One United Properties.

The building, located within the One Floreasca City development of One United Properties, was the first Ford factory with an operational assembly line in Eastern Europe. The land where the factory was built was bought in the early 1930s by Henry Ford. The factory opened in 1936, having 100 employees.

Approximately 2,500 vehicles were assembled in the former Ford factory every year until 1948 when the plant was closed after Romania came under Soviet influence. The main car built in the Bucharest factory was the Ford V8 Fordor Sedan.

One United Properties is listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, with the symbol ONE.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: One United Properties)

