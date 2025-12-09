Cargus expands Ship & Go network with major rollout in Carrefour stores across Romania

Cargus, the first courier company on the Romanian market, is expanding its Ship & Go out-of-home delivery network through a new partnership with Carrefour, adding nearly 450 pick-up and drop-off points inside the retailer’s stores. More than 150 Carrefour hypermarkets, supermarkets, and Express locations will join the network by the end of this year, with a further 250 to 300 sites scheduled for activation in 2026.

The move is part of Cargus’ strategy to accelerate the growth of its out-of-home services, which saw parcel volumes rise by about 20% in 2025 compared with the previous year.

The Ship & Go service allows customers to collect or send parcels from places they visit regularly, offering faster and more convenient access to delivery services, the company said.

According to Cargus, the expansion responds to increasing demand for flexible pick-up options in familiar, easily accessible locations such as Carrefour stores. Depending on the store format, parcel services will be handled either at the “Customer Information” point or near checkout areas. Locations are listed on the Ship & Go map in the Cargus app and on its website.

The collaboration contributes to the expansion of Cargus’ nationwide out-of-home network, which now includes more than 2,000 partner points and lockers, and marks the company’s second major retail partnership after its agreement with Agroland this autumn.

Cargus operates five national sorting centres, two gateway depots, and 36 warehouses across the country. In addition, it runs a cross-border hub in Poland for international courier services.

In 2021, Cargus acquired QeOPS, one of the leading providers of e-fulfilment and customized logistics solutions in Romania, thereby expanding the services offered to customers. Since early 2019, Cargus has been part of the Mid Europa Partners Investment Fund. Earlier this year, Mid Europa signed a sale agreement with Sameday, one of the main players in the courier market, with the transaction currently pending approval from the relevant authorities.

Following the acquisition of the operations of Romania Hypermarche SA, Carrefour now operates over 450 stores in 113 cities across the country and ranks among the top three players in Romania’s retail market.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)