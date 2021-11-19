Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/19/2021 - 11:28
Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romanian developer One United buys landmark store in Bucharest

19 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian real estate developer One United (BVB ticker: ONE) has signed an agreement to take over local company Bucur Obor SA, which owns the famous Bucur Obor shopping center in Bucharest. Bucur Obor SA is also listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s AeRO market, where its shares are trading under the ticker BUCU.

“The decision to acquire the majority stake in Bucur Obor is in line with One United Properties’ strategy to increase the weight of profits from rental activity in a sustainable manner. Bucur Obor has a long-standing history of profitability from rental activity, and we believe the agreement we have entered today is another step made with a purpose of creating additional value for our company and our stakeholders,” said Victor Capitanu, co-CEO at One United Properties.

In the first phase of this deal, One United indirectly bought a 54.4% stake in Bucur Obor through an investment vehicle BO Retail Invest. The value of the deal was RON 64.9 mln (EUR 13.1 mln). The price per share was RON 8.918, significantly below the latest trading price for BUCU shares (RON 21.8).

In the second phase, One United will complete the acquisition of a 100% stake in BO Retail Invest, after the Competition Council clears the deal.

Bucur Obor is a landmark shopping center in Bucharest that opened its doors in 1975. It currently accommodates stores of all sizes, from family businesses to well-known international brands. In 2020, Bucur Obor registered a turnover of RON 31.6 million (EUR 6.4 mln), out of which the rental income amounted to RON 26.9 million, and a net profit of RON 10.2 million (over EUR 2 mln).

One United Properties is the largest real estate company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The company’s shares floated on BVB on July 12, 2021, following a successful IPO, in which the company raised RON 260 million (EUR 52.5 mln) for new real estate investments. On September 20, 2021, ONE shares were included in the BET index, which follows the evolution of the 19 most liquid companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bucur Obor Facebook page)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/19/2021 - 11:28
Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romanian developer One United buys landmark store in Bucharest

19 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian real estate developer One United (BVB ticker: ONE) has signed an agreement to take over local company Bucur Obor SA, which owns the famous Bucur Obor shopping center in Bucharest. Bucur Obor SA is also listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s AeRO market, where its shares are trading under the ticker BUCU.

“The decision to acquire the majority stake in Bucur Obor is in line with One United Properties’ strategy to increase the weight of profits from rental activity in a sustainable manner. Bucur Obor has a long-standing history of profitability from rental activity, and we believe the agreement we have entered today is another step made with a purpose of creating additional value for our company and our stakeholders,” said Victor Capitanu, co-CEO at One United Properties.

In the first phase of this deal, One United indirectly bought a 54.4% stake in Bucur Obor through an investment vehicle BO Retail Invest. The value of the deal was RON 64.9 mln (EUR 13.1 mln). The price per share was RON 8.918, significantly below the latest trading price for BUCU shares (RON 21.8).

In the second phase, One United will complete the acquisition of a 100% stake in BO Retail Invest, after the Competition Council clears the deal.

Bucur Obor is a landmark shopping center in Bucharest that opened its doors in 1975. It currently accommodates stores of all sizes, from family businesses to well-known international brands. In 2020, Bucur Obor registered a turnover of RON 31.6 million (EUR 6.4 mln), out of which the rental income amounted to RON 26.9 million, and a net profit of RON 10.2 million (over EUR 2 mln).

One United Properties is the largest real estate company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The company’s shares floated on BVB on July 12, 2021, following a successful IPO, in which the company raised RON 260 million (EUR 52.5 mln) for new real estate investments. On September 20, 2021, ONE shares were included in the BET index, which follows the evolution of the 19 most liquid companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bucur Obor Facebook page)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange