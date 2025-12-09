Running water supply restored after a week in Prahova and Dâmbovița counties, but still not potable

Authorities in Prahova County announced on Monday the full resumption of water supply in all 13 towns and communes that had been left without drinking water for more than a week due to problems at the Paltinu Dam, Bursa.ro reported. Residents, however, have been warned that the water is not yet safe for consumption and may only be used for hygiene purposes until quality tests are completed.

According to the Prahova County Council, the system operated by Hidro Prahova is now “fully primed,” and water supply has been restored gradually to protect the infrastructure and stabilize pressure levels. The next phase involves water quality checks carried out by the Prahova Public Health Directorate (DSP), which will continue sampling until potability is confirmed throughout the distribution network.

Although the water leaving the Voila treatment station meets quality standards, authorities have detected variations in the supply pipeline managed by Exploatare Sistem Zonal, prompting additional monitoring.

Hidro Prahova has requested retesting of the transfer points and parameter verification in seven localities, to ensure the final results accurately reflect conditions in the field. Until testing is complete, usage restrictions remain in place.

The crisis affected more than 107,000 residents across Prahova County and one locality in Dâmbovița County, after the Paltinu Dam was emptied to allow declogging works. The operation coincided with torrential rainfall, which sharply increased water turbidity to levels exceeding the capacity of treatment facilities.

Health minister Alexandru Rogobete stated that the situation is now entering its “decisive stage,” referring to the microbiological analyses of the distribution network - tests that will determine when the water can safely be consumed again.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Juri Tichonow/Dreamstime.com)