CFR Călători unveils new timetable with direct Budapest–Bucharest links, return of Vienna Westbahnhof services

Romania’s national railway operator, CFR Călători, will introduce its new 2025–2026 timetable on December 14, adding direct Budapest–Bucharest services and restoring the Vienna Westbahnhof connection as part of a broader update to international and domestic rail operations. The new schedule, valid until December 12, 2026, includes more than 1,150 daily trains.

Under the new timetable, Interregio trains IR 72 and IR 73 will extend their routes to operate directly between Budapest Keleti and Bucharest Nord, replacing the previous terminus in Craiova.

Moreover, services to Vienna Westbahnhof will also resume, with trains IR 346 and IR 347 running on a direct route via Budapest Kelenföld. The Baia Mare–Vienna Westbahnhof route will continue to be served by trains Someș 687/686.

Additional international changes include four new summer seasonal trains between Bucharest and Ruse to support cross-border mobility, as well as the continuation of cooperation with Ukrainian Railways through the Kyiv–Ungheni–Bucharest Nord carriage group operating on the Prietenia 401/402 service.

Border stop times on international routes will be reduced following Romania’s entry into the Schengen area, CFR Călători said.

In domestic traffic, CFR Călători will expand the use of modernised coaches and locomotives financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). These vehicles offer upgraded features such as Wi-Fi, climate control, passenger information systems, CCTV, accessible facilities, and bar-bistro cars. Some Interregio services linking Bucharest with Mărășești – Suceava/Iași and Brașov will be reclassified as Intercity to reflect improved comfort and speed.

The new timetable also introduces Alstom Coradia Stream electric multiple units capable of speeds up to 160 km/h. A total of 26 daily services will use these trains on high-demand routes, including Bucharest–Constanța, Bucharest–Craiova, Bucharest–Deva, Bucharest–Arad, Brașov, and Timișoara. CFR Călători expects 11 units from the first batch of 12 to be operational by February 1, 2026.

Seven PESA trains are planned to enter service on the Bucharest–Buzău–Adjud route in 2026, following testing and approval.

Tickets can be purchased online (website or mobile app), from ticket vending machines or from ticket offices in stations.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)