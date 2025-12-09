Real Estate

Housing prices in Craiova boast the fastest rise in Romania this year

09 December 2025

The average price per square meter requested by real estate developers and owners for residential units in Romania increased by 15% in 2025, with the highest rise seen in Craiova, according to a survey conducted by Imobiliare.ro, as reported by Profit.ro.

The 21% increase propelled the southern Romanian city to fourth place in the top of the most expensive in the country, after Cluj-Napoca, Brasov, and Bucharest. With an average asking price of EUR 2,095/sqm, Craiova is currently a short distance from Bucharest (EUR 2,178/sqm, +17%). 

The capital city also saw significant price increases this year. On average, the price requested by owners and developers from buyers increased by about 17%, the second-highest advance recorded in 12 months nationwide. 

Buyers in Cluj-Napoca pay, on average, the highest price in the country – EUR 3,207/usable square meter to purchase an apartment. The slower advance, still in the double-digit region (+11%),  is understandable, as the other large cities in the country are struggling in 2025 to narrow the gap with the market leader.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrey Popov/Dreamstime.com)

