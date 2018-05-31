Another key OMV Petrom executive leaves company after ten years

Romanian group OMV Petrom, the largest oil and gas producer in Southeastern Europe, announced on Wednesday, May 30, that Neil Anthony Morgan, the executive in charge with the group’s Downstream Oil operations, will leave the company on November 30.

The company hasn’t announced who will replace him yet. Morgan has been in charge with OMV Petrom’s refining and distribution operations for over ten years and has coordinated the big investment programs carried out at the Petrobrazi refinery.

OMV Petrom’s management team has seen major changes this year. Romanian Mariana Gheorghe, who managed the group as CEO for some 12 years, left the company and was replaced by an expat, Christina Verchere, a former BP executive. Another expat, Franck Neel, will take over as member of the Directorate in charge with the Downsteam Gas division on July 1, replacing Romanian Lacramioara Diaconu-Pintea.

Austrian group OMV controls 51% of OMV Petrom while the Romanian state holds a 20.64% minority stake.

