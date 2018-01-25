New Bucharest Stock Exchange CEO gets regulator’s approval

Romanian Adrian Tanase can officially start his mandate as the new CEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), after the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) validated the BVB board’s decision to name him in this position.

In December, the Bucharest Stock Exchange board of directors appointed Adrian Tanase as the company’s new CEO with a four-year mandate.

Tanase, 42, has been Chief Investment Officer of NN Pensii, the biggest private pension fund manager in Romania for over four years. NN Pensii manages the biggest mandatory pension fund in Romania and two optional pension funds, with total assets of some EUR 3 billion at the end of June 2017.

Tanase has been working in the ING/NN group for nine years. He first managed two ING investment funds registered in Luxembourg, focused on the Romanian market.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange was managed by Ludwik Sobolewski in the last four years, but the BVB board didn’t prolong his mandate after it expired, in September this year. BVB deputy director Alin Barbu has managed the company in the last four months.

The main objective of the Bucharest Stock Exchange is to get promoted from frontier market to emerging market status.

