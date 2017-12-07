NEPI Rockcastle opens mall in Ramnicu Valcea

South-African real estate developer NEPI Rockcastle opened on Thursday the Shopping City Ramnicu Valcea mall, in the city of Ramnicu Valcea, Central-South Romania.

Carrefour is the mall’s main tenant. The investment amounted to EUR 40 million.

Shopping City Ramnicu Valcea has a rentable area of 27,900 sqm, of which 14,000 sqm are for fashion brands, 10,000 sqm for hypermarket and services and 3,000 sqm for restaurants and entertainment. The mall is built on a 12-hectare plot, which also includes a parking lot that can host 900 cars.

NEPI owns a portfolio of EUR 1.8 billion in Romania, which includes 34 properties in the retail, office and industrial sectors.

(photo source: Shopping City Ramnicu Valcea on Facebook)