Monza Group, Regina Maria founder partner for EUR 50 mln medical hub in Bucharest

Italian private healthcare group Monza and Enayati Group, led by Wargha Enayati, the founder of the local healthcare network Regina Maria, have partnered for the development of the Revera Medical City project.

With a EUR 50 million investment, Revera Medical City will cover a medical care unit, a residential center for the elderly and an oncology hospital. It will take up 35,000 sqm and it is meant to become a medical hub for the area.

Enayati announced since last year plans to invest in a luxury campus for elderly people.

The Monza Oncology hospital will take up the first of the three buildings that will be developed on the Revera Medical City platform. The hospital will have an oncology and oncological rehabilitation center, a radiotherapy center, a medical imaging center, an interventional cardiology center, a multidisciplinary clinic and a medical lab.

The project of the medical complex is designed for the elderly but through the oncology hospital it will target all age categories and serve the area of Bucharest and of the surrounding counties.

“Over 400 employees will be able to work in Revera Medical City, a project that will address the deficits on the local medical market,” Wargha Enayati said.

“The shared values of our group and of Enayati Group and the desire to constantly improve the way the Romanian patient is cared for confirms us that the Revera project will be a landmark of local medicine,” Luca Militello, CEO of Monza Group, explained.

This April, Monza Group purchased the ProEstetica plastic surgery clinic in Bucharest, founded by Romanian surgeons Dana and Stefan Jianu.

The Monza group also owns the Monza Hospital in Bucharest, the Monza-ARES centers in Cluj-Napoca and Constanta, and the RITMICO cardiology clinics. The group plans to open over 30 RITMICO clinics in the next years and has a budget of EUR 4.5 million for this project. The Monza Hospital, the largest private cardiology hospital in Romania, reached a turnover of EUR 25 million in 2017, up by 50% over 2016.

Physician Wargha Enayati, a cardiology specialist, is the founder and former owner of the private health care operator Regina Maria. Enayati, who started studying medicine in Germany and graduated from the Cluj Medical School, sold his minority stake in Regina Maria in 2015.

Last year, Enayati became the majority shareholder in Intermedicas, a local clinic providing second opinion medical services. He also purchased Viata Medicala, a weekly targeting the local medical community. In 2018, he entered the shareholding of Medijobs, a platform of jobs for the medical community.

