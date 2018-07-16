Japanese low-cost retailer enters Romanian market

Japanese low-cost retailer Miniso, which specializes in selling traditional food, personal care and home care products, has entered Romania and prepares to open over 40 stores in the country.

The first five shops will open this year in several Bucharest malls, local Profit.ro reported.

Miniso was founded in Japan in 2013 and has reached over 3,000 stores in 60 countries, including US, Canada, Russia, Singapore and Hong Kong. The retailer had sales of USD 1.8 billion last year.

The retailer updates its offer every week and sells products at prices ranging between USD 1.5 and USD 30.

