Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 11/20/2019
Business
Romania’s new Govt. to hike minimum wage by 7.2%
20 November 2019
The minimum gross wage in Romania could increase by 7.2%, or RON 150 (EUR 31.5), as of January 2020, prime minister Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday, November 19, in a post on the Government's Facebook page.

The minimum net wage will consequently increase by RON 83 (EUR 17.5) to RON 1,346 (EUR 283).

The PM also said that the proposed formula for calculating the minimum wage would be ready this week.

"This week, we complete the proposed formula for calculating the minimum wage. If we decide that the formula for calculating the minimum wage will include the inflation rate, the consumer price index and the productivity growth index, then the minimum wage in the economy could increase by 7.2%," Orban explained, according to local Agerpres.

The former government of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) promised a RON 200 (EUR 42) increase of the gross minimum wage, which is the equivalent of an increase in the net wage of about RON 100 (EUR 21).

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

