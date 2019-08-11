Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 11/08/2019 - 08:19
Business
Net wage in Romania up by a real 10.8% in September
08 November 2019
The average gross wage in Romania increased to RON 5,041 (EUR 1,061) in September 2019, up 12.5% compared to the same month last year, according to the statistics office INS.

The average net wage increased by 14.6% in nominal terms, and by 10.8% in real terms, to RON 3,082 (EUR 649).

The net wages have particularly increased over the past year in constructions, production of metallic constructions, production of construction materials, transport and logistics, hotel and restaurants as well as in research and professional activities, and education.

In contrast, the wages advanced only marginally in sectors where they were already high (healthcare, financial intermediation) or where the economic activity has been shrinking under the pressure of tight labour market and the rise in the minimum wage (light industry).

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
