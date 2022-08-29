Real estate investment firm lists its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Meta Estate Trust, a real estate investment trust launched in 2021, will list its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s AeRO market on August 29. The shares will trade under the ticker MET.

Meta Estate Trust carried out an initial public offering (IPO) in July and raised almost RON 14 mln (EUR 2.85 mln) from investors on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, just under half the targeted amount.

However, the firm also carried out two private placements of shares in July 2021 and December 2021, through which it increased its equity capital to RON 75 mln (EUR 15 mln).

Meta Estate Trust invests in the residential real estate sector. It focuses on five main business lines: the purchase and resale of residential units in the early stage, partnering with residential property developers, turnaround, renting, and association in land subdivision and urbanization projects.

The firm aims to increase its assets under management to over EUR 100 mln in the next 3-5 years and plans more share and bond offers to reach this goal. It also aims to reach an operating income of EUR 33.9 mln and a gross profit of EUR 7.1 mln in 2025, according to the listing memorandum.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)