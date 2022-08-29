Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Real estate investment firm lists its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange

29 August 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Meta Estate Trust, a real estate investment trust launched in 2021, will list its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s AeRO market on August 29. The shares will trade under the ticker MET.

Meta Estate Trust carried out an initial public offering (IPO) in July and raised almost RON 14 mln (EUR 2.85 mln) from investors on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, just under half the targeted amount.

However, the firm also carried out two private placements of shares in July 2021 and December 2021, through which it increased its equity capital to RON 75 mln (EUR 15 mln).

Meta Estate Trust invests in the residential real estate sector. It focuses on five main business lines: the purchase and resale of residential units in the early stage, partnering with residential property developers, turnaround, renting, and association in land subdivision and urbanization projects.

The firm aims to increase its assets under management to over EUR 100 mln in the next 3-5 years and plans more share and bond offers to reach this goal. It also aims to reach an operating income of EUR 33.9 mln and a gross profit of EUR 7.1 mln in 2025, according to the listing memorandum.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Real estate investment firm lists its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange

29 August 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Meta Estate Trust, a real estate investment trust launched in 2021, will list its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s AeRO market on August 29. The shares will trade under the ticker MET.

Meta Estate Trust carried out an initial public offering (IPO) in July and raised almost RON 14 mln (EUR 2.85 mln) from investors on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, just under half the targeted amount.

However, the firm also carried out two private placements of shares in July 2021 and December 2021, through which it increased its equity capital to RON 75 mln (EUR 15 mln).

Meta Estate Trust invests in the residential real estate sector. It focuses on five main business lines: the purchase and resale of residential units in the early stage, partnering with residential property developers, turnaround, renting, and association in land subdivision and urbanization projects.

The firm aims to increase its assets under management to over EUR 100 mln in the next 3-5 years and plans more share and bond offers to reach this goal. It also aims to reach an operating income of EUR 33.9 mln and a gross profit of EUR 7.1 mln in 2025, according to the listing memorandum.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 August 2022
RI +
Insider tips: British expat shares his guide for foreigners looking to rent an apartment in Cluj-Napoca
22 August 2022
Social
Honeywell opens new Industrial Automation Lab at Bucharest Polytechnic University
18 August 2022
Business
Revolut launches consumer loans in Romania
17 August 2022
Social
High fines for those who try to dodge new parking tax in the center of Bucharest
10 August 2022
Discover Romania
Romania Photo of the Day by Dreamstime: Vama Veche, the most colorful Romanian seaside destination
03 August 2022
Social
Bucharest’s new parking tariffs explained
03 August 2022
Justice
Romania’s 1989 Revolution: Former president Ion Iliescu to stand trial as prosecutors resend case to court
29 July 2022
Politics
Romanian president condemns racist comments made by Hungarian PM