Main Bucharest airport to expand terminals with over EUR 800 mln

Bucharest’s main airport Otopeni could expand in two stages, with an investment estimated at EUR 818.5 million.

The work would allow the airport to increase its takeover capacity to over 20 million passengers, double compared to the current level, reports Profit.ro. The costs exclude expropriations, which the Economy Ministry has to pay.

Expansion work could begin in 2022, and each of the stages would last three years, according to the Bucharest Airports National Company, which manages the Otopeni and Baneasa airports in Bucharest. The Otopeni airport would have 57 gates and would be able to take over 1,500 passengers an hour or 12 million passengers per year.

Company representatives met yesterday with portfolio investors at a meeting organized by the investment fund Fondul Proprietatea, which has a stake of 20% in the National Company Bucharest Airports.

