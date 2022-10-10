Tech

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romanian software producer LIH ponders EUR 1 mln venture fund to digitize insurance sector

10 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Life is Hard (BVB: LIH), a Romanian provider of software solutions listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (alternative market AeRo), ponders setting up a regional pre-seed investment vehicle (LIH Ventures) of EUR 1 mln to develop an eco-system in the sector of insurance services, Profit.ro announced quoting Erik Barna, LIH CA member and founder of the company.

The project would be carried out by LIH Ventures - an investment fund participating as a shareholder in companies in South-Eastern Europe (SEE), with an initial focus on Romania, focused on the digitization of services and the application of new technologies (Big Data, AI/ML).

LIH shareholders will have to vote on the project at their meeting on November 1.

LIH is active in Romania's insurance market through the 24Broker.ro platform, the most used insurance brokerage platform in Romania: 51% of the brokerage channel and 37% of the total insurance industry in Romania, according to the company's founder Erik Barna.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Tech

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romanian software producer LIH ponders EUR 1 mln venture fund to digitize insurance sector

10 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Life is Hard (BVB: LIH), a Romanian provider of software solutions listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (alternative market AeRo), ponders setting up a regional pre-seed investment vehicle (LIH Ventures) of EUR 1 mln to develop an eco-system in the sector of insurance services, Profit.ro announced quoting Erik Barna, LIH CA member and founder of the company.

The project would be carried out by LIH Ventures - an investment fund participating as a shareholder in companies in South-Eastern Europe (SEE), with an initial focus on Romania, focused on the digitization of services and the application of new technologies (Big Data, AI/ML).

LIH shareholders will have to vote on the project at their meeting on November 1.

LIH is active in Romania's insurance market through the 24Broker.ro platform, the most used insurance brokerage platform in Romania: 51% of the brokerage channel and 37% of the total insurance industry in Romania, according to the company's founder Erik Barna.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 October 2022
Politics
EP debates usher hopes of Romania being welcomed into Schengen
05 October 2022
Tech
Bucharest listed among the 25 best cities for digital nomads
05 October 2022
Music
Legendary band Depeche Mode will return to Bucharest next summer
28 September 2022
RI +
On the tennis court with Patrick Ciorcilă, the man behind Transylvania Open: "Quick reactions and backup plans are essential in any business"
20 September 2022
Cinema
Romania picks film by Monica Stan & George Chiper-Lillemark as proposal for 2023 Oscars
16 September 2022
Business
Booking Holdings opens its first center of excellence in Romania
15 September 2022
Politics
Romanian politicians’ strange crusade against edible insects
09 September 2022
Business
Foreign investors align with Govt. on ten priorities for Romania’s future