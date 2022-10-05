Tech

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Bucharest listed among the 25 best cities for digital nomads

05 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Travel sites Big 7 Travel and EnjoyTravel.com have teamed up to make a list of the 25 best cities for digital nomads, and Bucharest is on it. The Romanian capital is at number 15 in the ranking, described as an affordable place for digital nomads to live, with various co-working options for those who want to work remotely.

The rankings considered factors like the cost of living, the ease of obtaining visas, the overall expatriate social life, and co-working spaces.

Bucharest “is an affordable place for digital nomads to live and has plenty of open spaces and green spaces for those who prefer to work outside. Co-working spaces in Bucharest include Co-working 160, Digital Unirii, and Seneca Anticafe. They are mostly located in the historic part of the city, which means you can crunch out code while enjoying a coffee in the Old Town,” reads the Romanian capital’s presentation.

“One downside of working in Bucharest is the unreliable wifi connections in some parts of the city. However, these issues can be overcome by using a data plan or renting a hotspot. For digital nomads coming from Europe, it is relatively easy to obtain a visa to enter the country.”

Bali (Indonesia) tops the list, followed by Chiang Mai (Thailand), Madeira (Portugal), Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), and Lisbon (Portugal). The full ranking is available here.

Romania introduced visas for digital nomads at the beginning of this year.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
Tech

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Bucharest listed among the 25 best cities for digital nomads

05 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Travel sites Big 7 Travel and EnjoyTravel.com have teamed up to make a list of the 25 best cities for digital nomads, and Bucharest is on it. The Romanian capital is at number 15 in the ranking, described as an affordable place for digital nomads to live, with various co-working options for those who want to work remotely.

The rankings considered factors like the cost of living, the ease of obtaining visas, the overall expatriate social life, and co-working spaces.

Bucharest “is an affordable place for digital nomads to live and has plenty of open spaces and green spaces for those who prefer to work outside. Co-working spaces in Bucharest include Co-working 160, Digital Unirii, and Seneca Anticafe. They are mostly located in the historic part of the city, which means you can crunch out code while enjoying a coffee in the Old Town,” reads the Romanian capital’s presentation.

“One downside of working in Bucharest is the unreliable wifi connections in some parts of the city. However, these issues can be overcome by using a data plan or renting a hotspot. For digital nomads coming from Europe, it is relatively easy to obtain a visa to enter the country.”

Bali (Indonesia) tops the list, followed by Chiang Mai (Thailand), Madeira (Portugal), Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), and Lisbon (Portugal). The full ranking is available here.

Romania introduced visas for digital nomads at the beginning of this year.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

05 October 2022
Tech
Bucharest listed among the 25 best cities for digital nomads
05 October 2022
Music
Legendary band Depeche Mode will return to Bucharest next summer
28 September 2022
RI +
On the tennis court with Patrick Ciorcilă, the man behind Transylvania Open: "Quick reactions and backup plans are essential in any business"
20 September 2022
Cinema
Romania picks film by Monica Stan & George Chiper-Lillemark as proposal for 2023 Oscars
16 September 2022
Business
Booking Holdings opens its first center of excellence in Romania
15 September 2022
Politics
Romanian politicians’ strange crusade against edible insects
09 September 2022
Business
Foreign investors align with Govt. on ten priorities for Romania’s future
09 September 2022
Business
Romania’s low-cost airline Blue Air plans to resume flights next month