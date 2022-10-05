Bucharest listed among the 25 best cities for digital nomads

Travel sites Big 7 Travel and EnjoyTravel.com have teamed up to make a list of the 25 best cities for digital nomads, and Bucharest is on it. The Romanian capital is at number 15 in the ranking, described as an affordable place for digital nomads to live, with various co-working options for those who want to work remotely.

The rankings considered factors like the cost of living, the ease of obtaining visas, the overall expatriate social life, and co-working spaces.

Bucharest “is an affordable place for digital nomads to live and has plenty of open spaces and green spaces for those who prefer to work outside. Co-working spaces in Bucharest include Co-working 160, Digital Unirii, and Seneca Anticafe. They are mostly located in the historic part of the city, which means you can crunch out code while enjoying a coffee in the Old Town,” reads the Romanian capital’s presentation.

“One downside of working in Bucharest is the unreliable wifi connections in some parts of the city. However, these issues can be overcome by using a data plan or renting a hotspot. For digital nomads coming from Europe, it is relatively easy to obtain a visa to enter the country.”

Bali (Indonesia) tops the list, followed by Chiang Mai (Thailand), Madeira (Portugal), Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), and Lisbon (Portugal). The full ranking is available here.

Romania introduced visas for digital nomads at the beginning of this year.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Rawpixelimages | Dreamstime.com)