Private investors put EUR 4.5 mln in cardiology clinic network in Romania

The Monza private hospital in Bucharest, which specializes in cardiovascular surgery, and the ARES cardiology excellence centers founded by cardiologist Oren Iancovici, plan to develop a network of clinics specialized in the investigation and diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases.

They will invest EUR 4.5 million in this project in the next five years, planning to open at least 30 such clinics, mainly in small and medium towns, by the end of 2023.

The clinic network will be named Ritmico and the first such clinics will be opened this year in Giurgiu, Constanta, Bucharest, Focsani, Buzau, Pitesti, Braila and Calarasi. The investment in each clinic is some EUR 120,000-EUR 150,000.

The Monza hospital opened in July 2012 following a EUR 40 million investment while the ARES centers have been operating on the local market since 2010.

[email protected]

(photo source: Spitalul Monza on Facebook)